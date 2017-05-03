J.P. Morgan to Shift Up to 1,000 Jobs Out of London Ahead of Brexit

J.P. Morgan will move between 500 to 1,000 jobs out of London as the bank begins to implement its post-Brexit plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zuckerberg: Facebook Will Beef Up Content Review After Violent Posts

Facebook plans to add 3,000 employees to help review content for graphic or inappropriate material, after the social network came under fire for how it can be used to broadcast murders and other violent videos.

Deal to Prop Up Malaysia's 1MDB Falls Apart

The Chinese government refused to authorize a state-owned company's agrement to invest in a real-estate project in Kuala Lumpur, nixing what was a cornerstone of efforts to bail out a Malaysian fund engulfed in scandal.

SEC Probes Solar Companies Over Customer Cancellations

Federal regulators are investigating whether solar-energy companies are masking how many customers they are losing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Southern Seeks $3.7 Billion From Toshiba for Nuclear Plant

Southern Co.'s CEO said the utility will need $3.7 billion and cooperation from Toshiba to complete a nuclear power plant in Georgia that was being built by bankrupt Toshiba unit Westinghouse Electric.

Intercontinental Exchange Transaction Revenue Declines

Exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw transaction-based revenue fall even as it was partially offset by improvement in its data and listing units.

General Mills Operating Chief to Become CEO

General Mills said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Harmening will become its next chief executive, completing a transition plan set in motion last year.

Carlyle Posts Higher Earnings

Carlyle Group's first-quarter earnings rose on appreciation in its private equity and other investments.

Delphi Sharpens Focus on Self-Driving Cars

Delphi Automotive will spin off its engine-components unit into a separate company, a move designed to allow the remaining company to focus on an advanced electronics business that could be a big player in the race to develop self-driving cars.

Grain Traders Have a Problem: Too Much Grain

The world's largest grain traders are struggling to boost profits from record-breaking harvests, rattling investors who see more big crops ahead.

