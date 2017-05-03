Rising Rates May Trip Oil Companies

U.S. oil companies have proven remarkably resilient even during a prolonged season of lower oil prices, but rising interest rates could limit their growth and profitability.

SEC Probes Solar Companies Over Customer Cancellations

Federal regulators are investigating whether solar-energy companies are masking how many customers they are losing, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Volkswagen Reports Upbeat Earnings Despite Emissions Scandal

Volkswagen confirmed its outlook for the full year and reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit despite the ongoing fallout from its emissions-cheating scandal.

Apple Loses Ground Again in China

China continues to be a weak spot for Apple, with quarterly revenue in the country falling again despite growth in all other regions for the iPhone maker.

China's HNA Becomes Deutsche Bank's Biggest Shareholder

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has become Deutsche Bank's largest shareholder after increasing its stake in the German lender to almost 10%.

Peugeot and NuTonomy to Test Self-Driving Sport-Utility Vehicle

NuTonomy Inc., the startup that beat Uber Technologies Inc. to the streets with a robot taxi, will work with Peugeot to integrate autonomous vehicle software into the French auto maker's 3008 sport-utility vehicle for on-road trials.

Imperial Invests in Caffeine Products to Counter Smoking Slump

Imperial Brands reported lower half-year operating profit and said it is investing in a caffeine-based, low-calorie product designed to give users a boost of energy as part of an effort to diversify.

Perrigo Says Investigators Searched Its Offices in Generic-Drug Probe

Perrigo Co. said its offices were searched by investigators as part of the continuing federal probe into suspected price-fixing and collusion among generic-drug makers.

U.S. Maritime Regulator Rejects Japanese Shipping Deal

The U.S. maritime regulator has rejected an application by Japan's three biggest shipping companies to operate as a merged company while their transaction is still being finalized back home.

China General Nuclear Seeks Banks for IPO of Power Assets Bought From 1MDB

China General Nuclear Power is seeking banks to help list the power assets the Chinese state-owned firm acquired from Malaysia's state investment company 1MDB for $2.3 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)