Peugeot and NuTonomy to Test Self-Driving Sport-Utility Vehicle

Continue Reading Below

NuTonomy Inc., the startup that beat Uber Technologies Inc. to the streets with a robot taxi, will work with Peugeot to integrate autonomous vehicle software into the French auto maker's 3008 sport-utility vehicle for on-road trials.

Perrigo Says Investigators Searched Its Offices in Generic-Drug Probe

Perrigo Co. said its offices were searched by investigators as part of the continuing federal probe into suspected price-fixing and collusion among generic-drug makers.

U.S. Maritime Regulator Rejects Japanese Shipping Deal

The U.S. maritime regulator has rejected an application by Japan's three biggest shipping companies to operate as a merged company while their transaction is still being finalized back home.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Continues Its Comeback Campaign

Apple extended its rebound in the latest quarter with rising profit and revenue, but reported tepid iPhone demand that adds pressure on the technology giant to deliver a hit with its new 10th-anniversary handset later this year.

Apple Loses Ground Again in China

China continues to be a weak spot for Apple, with quarterly revenue in the country falling again despite growth in all other regions for the iPhone maker.

Blackstone Hires Advisers to Sell Logicor

Blackstone Group LP has taken new steps to sell its European warehouse business in an initial public offering that could fetch as much as $13 billion, according people familiar with the matter.

Colorado Explosion in April Blamed on Leak Near Anadarko Well

An explosion that killed two people and severely injured another at a Colorado home two weeks ago was caused by natural gas leaking from an abandoned line that remained attached to a nearby well owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp., authorities said Tuesday.

Mondelez Sales Sag in North America

North America was the only region where Mondelez International's comparable sales fell in the first quarter, as food makers struggle with a turn by U.S. consumers toward fresher foods.

Raymond James Nabs $400 Million Merrill Broker

A Merrill Lynch broker managing more than $400 million in client assets has left to join Raymond James Financial Inc.'s independent brokerage arm.

Etsy Replaces Its CEO After a Loss

Etsy Inc. is replacing its chief executive and cutting about 8% of its workforce after the online marketplace reported a first-quarter loss and what it described as "a challenging February."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)