Global Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of Fed

Apple's disappointing results and declines in materials shares sent global stock markets lower Wednesday ahead of an update from the Federal Reserve.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.2% in morning trading, weighed by a 1.5% drop in the basic resources sector. Mining shares were among the worst performers, as Chinese iron-ore futures fell sharply after an earlier winning streak and copper futures shed 2.5% to trade at $5,660 a ton.

Futures for the S&P 500 pointed to a 0.2% opening loss amid declines in index-heavyweight Apple Inc. and its suppliers. The world's most valuable company posted an increase in profit but reported tepid iPhone demand, weighing on its share prices in after-hours trading.

Europe-listed suppliers of Apple Inc. suppliers came under pressure Wednesday, with shares of STMicroelectronics down 1.7% in early trading and Dialog Semiconductor off 2.9%.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the latest Fed update, due later Wednesday. Investors price a less than 5% chance of an interest-rate rise in May, according to CME Group, and this meeting doesn't feature a media conference or new economic projections.

"We expect this to be one of the more boring FOMC announcements," strategists at RBC Capital Markets said in a note to clients.

Still, investors will be interested in the central bank's views on recent economic developments following a modest pullback in data releases and for any hints at a rate increase in June.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were unchanged at 2.296% ahead of the Fed meeting, while the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%.

Jon Adams, investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management, said he believes the Fed is unlikely to signal a change in stance Wednesday despite, a wobble in inflation figures.

Since the Fed's last meeting, "We have taken a bit of a step back from an economic standpoint, but the earnings picture in the U.S. has been very strong," Mr. Adams said.

The combination of mostly solid first-quarter earnings and diminishing political fears has helped keep U.S. equities buoyant in recent sessions, with the Nasdaq Composite ending at a fresh high Tuesday and the S&P 500 off just 0.2% from its record close.

French 10-year yields edged lower to 0.740% from 0.745% Tuesday, while German yields fell to 0.321% from 0.325% ahead of a televised debate Wednesday between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, who face off in Sunday's final round of the French presidential election.

The euro was off 0.1% at $1.0914, while the British pound was down 0.1% at $1.2925.

Bank stocks dragged down Australian bourses for a second session following an underwhelming report from Australia and New Zealand Banking to start the sector's earnings season, with the S&P ASX 200 off 1%.

Weakness among lenders and declines in shares of mining companies offset a partial rebound in some oil-related stocks in Australia.

Brent crude oil was last up 0.8% at $50.85 a barrel.

Chinese equities were mostly weaker as investors sold stocks related to the Xiongan economic zone, a proposed megacity that is a two-hour drive south of Beijing. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3%.

Markets in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

Yifan Xie,

Harriet Torry

, and Robb M. Stewart contributed to this article.

Write to Riva Gold at riva.gold@wsj.com and Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com

May 03, 2017