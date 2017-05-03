Fresenius Sales, Profit Increased in 1st Quarter

German health-care group Fresenius SE & Co. (FRE.XE) reported double-digit-percent gains in earnings and sales for the first quarter.

The company said Wednesday sound business development at its units allowed for higher full-year profit guidance when excluding recent acquisitions.

Quarterly net profit rose 28% to 457 million euros ($499 million) from EUR358 million on sales of EUR8.36 billion, which were up 19%. Earnings before interest and taxes increased 27% to EUR1.22 billion.

Profit, sales and EBIT beat analyst forecasts in a FactSet survey.

