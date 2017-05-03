Denmark Raises DKK2.24 Billion in 2021, 2027 Bond Auction

The Danish debt management office sold 2.24 billion Danish krone ($329 million) in 2021- and 2027-dated government bonds at an auction Wednesday, the central bank said.

The following are details of the auction, with figures in DKK. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auctions held April 5 and April 19 respectively.

Issue 3.00% Nov. 15, 2021

Amount on offer Open

Bids received 1.75 bln

Bids accepted 1.20 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.46 (1.59)

Yield -0.26% (-0.32%)

Price 114.88 (115.44)

Settlement date May 5, 2017

Issue 0.50% Nov. 15, 2027

Amount on offer Open

Bids received 1.69 bln

Bids accepted 1.04 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.63 (2.76)

Yield 0.60% (0.46%)

Price 98.95 (100.38)

Settlement date May 5, 2017

