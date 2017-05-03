Chinese Conglomerate Becomes Deutsche Bank's Biggest Shareholder--2nd Update

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has become Deutsche Bank AG's largest shareholder after increasing its stake in the German lender to almost 10%.

U.S. public filings show HNA raised its stake to 9.92% through C-Quadrat Asset Management (UK) LLP, the U.K. subsidiary of C-Quadrat Investment AG. HNA previously held a 4.76% stake in the lender, filings showed.

HNA's increased stake in Deutsche Bank makes it the lender's largest shareholder, ahead of members of Qatar's royal family and U.S. money manager BlackRock Inc., according to public filings. HNA holds the shares through a special-purpose company managed by C-Quadrat, which also holds the voting rights for HNA's Deutsche Bank stake.

Deutsche Bank and HNA declined to comment. C-Quadrat couldn't be reached immediately for comment.

In February, the German bank said in response to news HNA had become a major shareholder that it "welcomed in principle any investor with a long-term view."

The German lender's shares have rebounded after hitting multiyear lows last fall on fears about its capital position. Deutsche's recent earnings statements show its main businesses are stabilizing after a tumultuous 2016, when fears of big regulatory fines unnerved clients and investors.

At Tuesday's closing price, HNA's 204.7 million-share stake was worth about EUR3.4 billion ($3.7 billion). HNA has previously said its holding in Deutsche Bank is passive and it intended to keep it below 10%.

Based in China's Hainan province, HNA Group began as an airline operator, before expanding into hotels, tourism, logistics, real estate and finance. HNA's most high-profile acquisitions have been U.S.-based companies, with the firm last year taking a roughly 25% stake in hotelier Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

HNA gained attention this year for investing abroad despite strict capital controls in China. The group's executives have said the group largely finances takeovers through offshore cash flow, so it doesn't have to move cash out of China to continue its shopping spree.

"Everyone is passionate, full of hormones, dying to achieve things." Gao Jian, the group's chief operating officer has said of HNA's acquisitions strategy.

The group in late March made an indicative bid for HSH Nordbank AG, a state-owned German bank struggling with billions in soured shipping loans.

Deutsche Bank last month completed an $8.5 billion capital increase in which HNA Group and other shareholders participated, people close to the matter said at the time. The fundraising, Deutsche Bank's third since 2013, aimed to soothe concerns about the strength of the bank's capital buffers.

--Kane Wu contributed to this article

