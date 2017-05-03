On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Wednesday, May 3 2017

Continue Reading Below

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 523,446 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-17 14,605 14,830 14,545 14,640 14,675 -35 1,824 21,542

Continue Reading Below

Jun-17 14,700 14,700 14,645 14,660 14,790 -130 6 262

Jul-17 - - - 14,785 14,780 5 0 98

Aug-17 15,030 15,130 15,020 15,060 15,160 -100 24 64

Sep-17 15,200 15,285 15,035 15,145 15,185 -40 507,724 329,930

Oct-17 15,335 15,335 15,175 15,260 15,285 -25 24 1,082

Nov-17 15,360 15,420 15,185 15,260 15,330 -70 514 2,036

Jan-18 17,095 17,170 16,975 17,055 17,055 0 13,316 33,498

Mar-18 17,215 17,215 17,190 17,200 17,305 -105 10 68

Apr-18 17,315 17,315 17,250 17,280 17,140 140 4 12

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)