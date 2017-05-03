Canada Monetary Reserves Increase $2.16 Billion in April from March

Canada's official international reserves rose $2.16 billion in April, the country's federal Finance Department reported Wednesday.

At April 28, the reserves of foreign currencies, gold and other monetary assets totaled $84.710 billion, up from $82.554 billion a month earlier.

All reserve figures are reported in U.S. funds.

The government reported no official intervention in the foreign-currency market in April and there were no gold holdings at the end of the month.

The Finance Department reported that the amount of Canada bills outstanding increased by $174.5 million to $2.479 billion in April. Canada bills are short-term securities sold on the U.S. money market.

Canada's Finance Department said the foreign-currency reserves at April 28 included: securities $65.769 billion, deposits $9.020 billion, special drawing rights $7.729 billion, and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund $2.192 billion.

The $2.156 billion net increase in the reserves in April involved:

-reserves management operations up $1.335 billion;

-return on investments up $267 million;

-foreign-currency debt charges down $77 million;

-revaluation effects up $631 million;

-net government operations unchanged;

-no official intervention reported.

Currency composition of deposits and securities at April 28 included: U.S. dollars $50.377 billion, Euro $15.705 billion, Pound Sterling $7.703 billion, Yen $1.004 billion.

May 03, 2017 08:32 ET (12:32 GMT)