Asian Rubber Prices End Mostly Lower

Asian rubber prices ended mostly lower Wednesday, led by slight losses in Shanghai rubber futures.

The Shanghai market was quiet with thin trading due to lack of catalysts, traders said.

The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 40 yuan to settle at 15,145 yuan a ton.

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange will remain closed for three days due to public holidays.

Asian Rubber Futures

May 02 Change from previous close

Tocom Oct RSS3 CLOSED ---

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY15,145/ton Down CNY40

Sicom Jun RSS3 224.0 US cents/Kg Up 0.6 US cents

Sicom Sep TSR20 163.9 US cents/Kg Down 0.5 US cents

USS Jun THB71.28-THB71.92/Kg THB71.09-THB71.82/Kg

May 03, 2017 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)