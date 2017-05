Apple Inc. plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in U.S. companies that do advanced manufacturing, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday.

Mr. Cook, during an appearance on CNBC, said the new fund will support U.S. manufacturing and its first investment will be announced later this month. He didn't provide any details on the fund's targets.

May 03, 2017 19:16 ET (23:16 GMT)