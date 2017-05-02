On Our Radar

Siemens AG 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Siemens AG (SIE.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 4.

===

Forecast Change Reported

2nd Quarter 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Orders 21,379 -4% 20 22,294

Revenue 19,814 +4% 23 18,996

Net Income* 1,427 +2% 23 1,394

Earnings per Share 1.72 -3% 23 1.78

Revenue Divisions:

Power and Gas 4,088 +4% 0 3,926

Wind Power & Renewables 1,546 +6% 23 1,460

Energy Management 2,845 +5% 23 2,709

Building Technologies 1,519 +5% 23 1,443

Mobility 1,997 +4% 23 1,915

Digital Factory 2,599 +8% 23 2,400

Process Industries & Drives 2,119 -1% 23 2,145

Healthcare 3,435 +3% 23 3,319

Revenue Industrial Business 20,149 +4% 23 19,317

Profit Divisions:

Power and Gas 467 -13% 23 535

Wind Power & Renewables 126 -8% 23 137

Energy Management 206 +20% 23 172

Building Technologies 143 +29% 23 111

Mobility 168 +10% 23 153

Digital Factory 460 +27% 23 363

Process Industries & Drives 109 +22% 23 89

Healthcare 612 +10% 23 555

Profit Industrial Business 2,291 +8% 23 2,115

Dividend Per Share 3.88 +8% 27 3.60

Target Price 132.78 31

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by company and Factset.

- * From continuing operations

