Siemens AG 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Siemens AG (SIE.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 4.
Continue Reading Below
===
Forecast Change Reported
2nd Quarter 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Orders 21,379 -4% 20 22,294
Revenue 19,814 +4% 23 18,996
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Net Income* 1,427 +2% 23 1,394
Earnings per Share 1.72 -3% 23 1.78
Revenue Divisions:
Power and Gas 4,088 +4% 0 3,926
Wind Power & Renewables 1,546 +6% 23 1,460
Energy Management 2,845 +5% 23 2,709
Building Technologies 1,519 +5% 23 1,443
Mobility 1,997 +4% 23 1,915
Digital Factory 2,599 +8% 23 2,400
Process Industries & Drives 2,119 -1% 23 2,145
Healthcare 3,435 +3% 23 3,319
Revenue Industrial Business 20,149 +4% 23 19,317
Profit Divisions:
Power and Gas 467 -13% 23 535
Wind Power & Renewables 126 -8% 23 137
Energy Management 206 +20% 23 172
Building Technologies 143 +29% 23 111
Mobility 168 +10% 23 153
Digital Factory 460 +27% 23 363
Process Industries & Drives 109 +22% 23 89
Healthcare 612 +10% 23 555
Profit Industrial Business 2,291 +8% 23 2,115
Dividend Per Share 3.88 +8% 27 3.60
Target Price 132.78 31
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by company and Factset.
- * From continuing operations
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 02, 2017 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)