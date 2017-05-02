S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2392.37 -- second pivot point resistance
2390.70 -- previous day's high
2386.90 -- previous day's close
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2386.43 -- first pivot point resistance
2383.93 -- 4-day moving average
2377.80 -- previous day's low
2376.53 -- first pivot point support
2372.57 -- second pivot point support
2369.34 -- 9-day moving average
2357.14 -- 18-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
2313.20 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
62.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
60.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
64.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
62.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26
63.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5637.25 -- lifetime high
5637.25 -- previous day's high
5630.75 -- previous day's close
5609.50 -- second pivot point resistance
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5595.25 -- first pivot point resistance
5573.50 -- previous day's low
5569.25 -- first pivot point support
5557.50 -- second pivot point support
5517.64 -- 9-day moving average
5459.26 -- 18-day moving average
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
76.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1
72.56 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28
73.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
69.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26
72.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 02, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)