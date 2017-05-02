Watch Live: United CEO Munoz Testifies at House Transportation Committee Hearing

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2392.37 -- second pivot point resistance

2390.70 -- previous day's high

2386.90 -- previous day's close

2386.43 -- first pivot point resistance

2383.93 -- 4-day moving average

2377.80 -- previous day's low

2376.53 -- first pivot point support

2372.57 -- second pivot point support

2369.34 -- 9-day moving average

2357.14 -- 18-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

2313.20 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

62.11 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1

60.32 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28

64.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

62.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26

63.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5637.25 -- lifetime high

5637.25 -- previous day's high

5630.75 -- previous day's close

5609.50 -- second pivot point resistance

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5595.25 -- first pivot point resistance

5573.50 -- previous day's low

5569.25 -- first pivot point support

5557.50 -- second pivot point support

5517.64 -- 9-day moving average

5459.26 -- 18-day moving average

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

76.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 1

72.56 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 28

73.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

69.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26

72.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)