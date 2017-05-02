U.S. Stocks Edge Up on Mixed Corporate Earnings

U.S. stock indexes edged higher as investors assessed a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

Slumping Car Sales Are Latest Data to Rattle Bets on Growth

A soft patch in the U.S. economy is dampening expectations for a stimulus-driven, postelection boom, prompting many investors to retreat from bets on growth.

New York Outlook Edges Lower in April

Business indicators across New York City fell in April, according to a report Tuesday.

U.K. Manufacturing Activity Improved Sharply in April

U.K. manufacturing activity grew at the fastest clip in three years in April, as new orders and exports gathered pace, a survey showed Tuesday.

Puerto Rico Hit With Lawsuit After Litigation Freeze Expires

Bondholders filed to sue Puerto Rico Tuesday in the first legal challenge that hit the U.S. territory after a freeze on litigation that protected it from lawsuits expired amid a deep economic crisis.

Greek Austerity Deal Opens Up Potential Path Out of Bailout

Greece and its international creditors sealed a deal Tuesday over fresh austerity measures, keeping its EUR86-billion ($93.74 billion) bailout on track and clearing the way for debt-relief talks that offer the best chance in years for the battered Greek economy to begin healing.

ECB's Nouy Warns Brexit Might Trigger 'Race to the Bottom" Among Regulators

Europe's top banking supervisor warned Tuesday that Brexit might trigger a "race to the bottom" among the region's financial regulators.

Germany's Schäuble Sees Risk in Low Interest Rates

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble warned that low interest rates in many areas of the globe pose a risk and central banks should embrace a gradual exit strategy.

China Keeps a Wary Eye on Trump's Tax-Cut Plan

China, which has tried for years to reduce business costs, is worried that Trump's tax proposals will set back its global competitiveness and spur companies to invest in the U.S. instead of China.

Oil Prices Rise Despite Output, Production Concerns

Oil prices edged up supported by a softer dollar even as investors remain concerned about rebounding output from Libya and rising production in the U.S.

May 02, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)