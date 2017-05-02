Latest on Oil

Oil prices edged up supported by a softer dollar even as investors remain concerned about rebounding output from Libya and rising production in the U.S.

BP Swings to Profit as Oil Sector Shakes Off Woes

BP was the latest big oil company to report a sharp increase in profit, adding to optimism that the sector may have passed the worst following the dramatic slump in energy prices

Energy Stocks Stuck in a Rut Even as Profits Bounce Back

Energy shares have been the stock market's worst performer this year, weighed down by slumping crude prices even as many oil-and-gas companies return to profitability.

Oil Company Permian Resources Reaches Debt-Restructuring Deal

Permian Resources LLC, an oil producer with ties to late wildcatter Aubrey McClendon, reached a debt-restructuring deal with a key creditor meant to relieve its heavy debt burden.

Pembina to Buy Veresen for $4.3 Billion

Pembina Pipeline agreed to buy Veresen for about $4.3 billion in a deal that combines two Canadian energy companies as prices stabilize.

Nuverra Environmental Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, attempting to lock in a restructuring deal with senior lenders that will leave some unsecured creditors unpaid.

EU Bolsters Support for Iran Nuclear Accord

The European Union rallied behind Iran's nuclear deal during a high-level visit to the country over the weekend, vowing to safeguard the accord despite U.S. threats to scrap it and pledging to support the Islamic Republic's economy.

Iran Signals It Is Prepared to Extend Oil-Production Cap

Iran signaled its readiness to cap its oil output until the end of the year in order to extend an OPEC-led agreement to cut production, backing Saudi Arabia's push to raise prices.

Put a Kitten in Your Tank: Big Oil Gets Less Bold

Exxon Mobil and Chevron quarterly results show a shifting emphasis that will affect big oil's results in future commodity cycles.

U.K. Regulator Launches Probe of KBR Tied to Unaoil

The U.K. Serious Fraud Office said it has opened an investigation into the local units of engineering company KBR Inc. over suspicions of bribery and corruption linked to its relationship with Monaco-based Unaoil S.A.M.

