BP Swings to Profit as Oil Sector Shakes Off Woes

BP said it swung to a profit in the first quarter, the latest big oil company to report a sharp improvement in financial performance after a years-long slump in crude prices.

Twitter Announces More Live Video Deals

Twitter unveiled partnerships with companies such as BuzzFeed, Vox Media, MLB Advanced Media and Live Nation to produce or provide live-streaming content for the platform.

Mylan Chairman Received Nearly $100 Million Last Year

Mylan disclosed that its chairman, Robert J. Coury, received nearly $100 million last year, among the largest 2016 pay packages, even as the drugmaker was buffeted by a furor over hefty price increases on its lifesaving EpiPen.

United's Munoz, Other Airline Executives to Testify in Washington

United Continental CEO Oscar Munoz will face lawmakers' questions Tuesday about overbooking and customer service, as fallout from a passenger's forced removal from a flight continues.

IAC Plans to Buy Angie's List

IAC plans to buy Angie's List, combining the consumer-review site with IAC's HomeAdvisor and forming a new, publicly traded company.

Monsanto Drops Planter Equipment Deal With Deere

Seed giant Monsanto Co. terminated a deal to sell its high-tech crop planter unit to equipment maker Deere & Co. following pushback from the U.S. Department of Justice.

ANZ Half-Year Profit Rises as Impairment Charges Fall

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group's margins remained under pressure in the fiscal first half amid heightened industry competition, but the lender still grew earnings as soured loan charges fell.

Rue21 and Lenders in Talks Ahead of Likely Bankruptcy Filing

Rue21 Inc. and its lenders are in negotiations surrounding the teen apparel retailer's likely bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Theranos Settles Lawsuit With Partner Fund

Theranos settled a lawsuit alleging the company and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, defrauded a San Francisco hedge fund into making a $96.1 million investment through "a series of lies."

Airbnb, HomeAway Settle Lawsuit With San Francisco

Home-sharing sites Airbnb Inc. and Expedia Inc.'s HomeAway have reached a settlement with San Francisco that makes it easier for rental hosts to register with the city and helps the companies avoid costly fines.

May 02, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)