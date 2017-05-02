On Our Radar

Allianz SE 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Allianz SE (ALV.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, combined ratio in percent,according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 12.

===

. Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Operating Profit - Total 2,781 +1% 3 2,756

Operating Profit - Property-Casualty 1,327 -8% 3 1,439

Operating Profit - Life/Health 973 +5% 3 927

Operating Profit - Asset Management 545 +18% 3 463

Income Before Taxes 2,675 -12% 3 3,034

Net Income Attributable 1,899 -13% 1 2,194

Basic Earnings Per Share 3.93 -18% 4 4.82

Combined Ratio - Property-Casualty 94.8 -- 2 93.3

Dividend Per Share 7.87 +4% 28 7.60

Target Price 175.99 29

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/voi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2017 02:46 ET (06:46 GMT)