Allianz SE 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Allianz SE (ALV.XE) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, combined ratio in percent,according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released May 12.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Operating Profit - Total 2,781 +1% 3 2,756
Operating Profit - Property-Casualty 1,327 -8% 3 1,439
Operating Profit - Life/Health 973 +5% 3 927
Operating Profit - Asset Management 545 +18% 3 463
Income Before Taxes 2,675 -12% 3 3,034
Net Income Attributable 1,899 -13% 1 2,194
Basic Earnings Per Share 3.93 -18% 4 4.82
Combined Ratio - Property-Casualty 94.8 -- 2 93.3
Dividend Per Share 7.87 +4% 28 7.60
Target Price 175.99 29
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
