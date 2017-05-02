Aetna Swings to Loss After Merger Fallout

Health insurer Aetna Inc. swung to a loss in the most recent quarter in the aftermath of its failed merger with Humana Inc.

The company expects the fallout from the merger to dent its full year earnings by $3.69 a share. A federal judge blocked the proposed $34 billion merger between the two health insurers earlier this year on antitrust grounds.

Excluding the impact of the merger termination costs and other items, Aetna lifted the bottom range for its 2017 earnings guidance. The company now expects earnings of $8.80 to $9 a share, in line with analysts' projections of $8.88 a share. In January, Aetna projected earnings of at least $8.55 a share.

Aetna, which earlier this month announced it was it was exiting the Affordable Care Act's insurance marketplace in Iowa next year, said the quarter was also impacted by reduced participation on the ACA's exchanges. The company currently offers exchange plans in four states -- Iowa, Delaware, Nebraska and Virginia -- a sharp reduction from its presence last year

In all for the first quarter, the Connecticut-based insurer reported a loss of $381 million or $1.11 a share, compared with a profit of $737 million or $2.08 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis the company earned $2.71 a share, up 17% from last year's $2.32 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $2.37 a share.

Revenue fell 3.4% to $15.17 billion.

Shares, inactive premarket, have risen 10% so far this year.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

May 02, 2017 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)