USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Progress-May 1

For the week ended Apr 30, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
04/30 04/23 2016 Avg 04/30 04/23 2016 Avg
Idaho 49 48 74 82 21 12 41 45
Minn 21 14 61 49 5 2 24 22
Mont 33 24 59 47 6 0 18 9
ND 18 9 37 33 2 2 9 9
SD 84 75 80 68 49 32 48 35
Wash 49 38 81 82 11 1 54 49
6-state
avg 31 22 52 46 9 5 20 17
May 01, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)