USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Progress-May 1

For the week ended Apr 30, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

04/30 04/23 2016 Avg 04/30 04/23 2016 Avg

Idaho 49 48 74 82 21 12 41 45

Minn 21 14 61 49 5 2 24 22

Mont 33 24 59 47 6 0 18 9

ND 18 9 37 33 2 2 9 9

SD 84 75 80 68 49 32 48 35

Wash 49 38 81 82 11 1 54 49

6-state

avg 31 22 52 46 9 5 20 17

May 01, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)