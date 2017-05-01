USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-May 1

For the week ended Apr 30, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted--
04/30 04/23 2016 Avg
Ark 45 39 30 26
Ill 13 4 8 6
Ind 16 3 5 8
Iowa 2 0 6 3
Ks 2 0 2 3
Ky 6 2 6 6
La 66 59 28 39
Mich 1 0 2 3
Minn 0 0 5 6
Miss 69 60 43 38
Mo 5 2 10 5
Nebr 8 4 2 5
NC 5 1 4 3
ND 0 0 2 2
Ohio 14 1 4 5
SD 2 1 1 2
Tenn 6 4 11 6
Wis 0 0 2 1
18-state
avg 10 6 7 7
