USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-May 1

For the week ended Apr 30, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted--

04/30 04/23 2016 Avg

Ark 45 39 30 26

Ill 13 4 8 6

Ind 16 3 5 8

Iowa 2 0 6 3

Ks 2 0 2 3

Ky 6 2 6 6

La 66 59 28 39

Mich 1 0 2 3

Minn 0 0 5 6

Miss 69 60 43 38

Mo 5 2 10 5

Nebr 8 4 2 5

NC 5 1 4 3

ND 0 0 2 2

Ohio 14 1 4 5

SD 2 1 1 2

Tenn 6 4 11 6

Wis 0 0 2 1

18-state

avg 10 6 7 7

May 01, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)