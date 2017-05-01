USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-May 1

For the week ended Apr 30, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
04/30 04/23 2016 Avg 04/30 04/23 2016 Avg
Colo 16 8 17 19 0 0 0 1
Ill 63 34 63 47 20 5 22 15
Ind 45 15 27 26 10 2 3 7
Iowa 28 8 55 35 1 0 6 3
Kans 38 21 49 41 12 4 26 18
Ky 42 29 62 45 24 10 26 21
Mich 5 1 7 12 0 0 0 1
Minn 12 6 57 36 0 0 4 2
Mo 67 46 88 56 30 13 52 27
Nebr 34 17 25 30 3 2 6 4
NC 79 63 82 77 54 12 52 50
ND 3 1 15 15 0 0 1 0
Ohio 42 9 24 21 5 0 1 2
Pa 9 6 31 17 2 0 2 1
SD 7 3 11 20 0 0 0 1
Tenn 66 45 78 63 40 21 41 34
Tex 71 68 64 67 64 60 46 55
Wis 5 1 20 14 0 0 1 0
18-state
avg 34 17 43 34 9 4 12 8
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 01, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)