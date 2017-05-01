On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Progress-May 1

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Apr 30, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

Continue Reading Below

04/30 04/23 2016 Avg 04/30 04/23 2016 Avg

Colo 16 8 17 19 0 0 0 1

Ill 63 34 63 47 20 5 22 15

Ind 45 15 27 26 10 2 3 7

Iowa 28 8 55 35 1 0 6 3

Kans 38 21 49 41 12 4 26 18

Ky 42 29 62 45 24 10 26 21

Mich 5 1 7 12 0 0 0 1

Minn 12 6 57 36 0 0 4 2

Mo 67 46 88 56 30 13 52 27

Nebr 34 17 25 30 3 2 6 4

NC 79 63 82 77 54 12 52 50

ND 3 1 15 15 0 0 1 0

Ohio 42 9 24 21 5 0 1 2

Pa 9 6 31 17 2 0 2 1

SD 7 3 11 20 0 0 0 1

Tenn 66 45 78 63 40 21 41 34

Tex 71 68 64 67 64 60 46 55

Wis 5 1 20 14 0 0 1 0

18-state

avg 34 17 43 34 9 4 12 8

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)