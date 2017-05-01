Stocks Rise, Driven by Earnings

U.S. stock futures pointed higher ahead of another busy week of corporate earnings and a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting that kicks off Tuesday.

U.S. Consumer Spending Flat in March

Americans' spending was flat for the second straight month during March as inflation headed lower, potential red flags as the Federal Reserve considers further increases in interest rates.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs and Inflation, Europe GDP

This week, the Federal Reserve will convene for a two-day meeting to set monetary policy, and numbers on the European economy's growth rate and the U.S. jobs market will be released.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Searching for Ways to Pay for the Proposed Tax Reform

Corporate Tax Cut as Growth Elixir? Foreign Experience Suggests Caution

There is little compelling evidence that cuts in corporate tax rates lead to faster growth-and certainly not on the scale President Trump wants-among many of the largest U.S. trading partners.

Oil Slips Under Weight of Growing U.S. Output

Crude futures eased Monday, knocked by concerns whether ongoing production cuts by producers in the Middle East and Russia was enough to offset the increasing U.S. oil being pumped into the still oversupplied market.

Economics and Bad Weather Amplify Africa's Food Crisis

A toxic mix of economics, bad weather and conflict is fueling record starvation levels in Africa, as prices of staple foods touch records in half the continent's 54 countries amid the worst harvests in three decades.

Fed Expected to Keep Rates Steady

Federal Reserve officials are likely to keep interest rates steady at their policy meeting this week and drill down into details about when and how to reduce their large holdings of mortgage and Treasury securities.

Europe Investors Bid Adieu to Political Jitters, Begin Buying

Investors are flocking back into Europe without waiting for the conclusion of the French election, as they bet the region has finally unshackled itself from fears of political turmoil.

Grudging Public Support for Euro Could Hold It Together

The euro survived the financial crisis and a lost decade for the European economy. Now its test is political, and it is likely to survive it-battered as ever and still getting the blame for Europe's problems.

