Valeant Pays Down $220 Million in Unscheduled Debt Payments

Valeant Pharmaceutical Industries Inc. said Monday it has made $220 million in unscheduled payments in the drug company's latest effort to reduce its multibillion-dollar debt.

Nintendo Shipped Switch Consoles by Plane to Meet High Demand

The company said it used aircraft to ship its new Switch videogame machine in its first month on the market in an effort to meet high demand, though the company went back to less-expensive sea freight in April.

Pembina to Buy Veresen for $4.3 Billion

Pembina Pipeline agreed to buy Veresen for about $4.3 billion in a deal that combines two Canadian energy companies as prices stabilize.

Peter Kraus Ousted as AllianceBernstein's CEO

The entity that controls money manager AllianceBernstein fired the firm's chief executive Peter Kraus and most of its board in an abrupt shakeup.

Why Intel Paid a Premium for a Stake in Cloudera

Intel Corp. had strategic reasons for buying its stake in big-data software startup Cloudera three years ago-at a price that was about twice Friday's IPO pricing.

Nuverra Environmental Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, attempting to lock in a restructuring deal with senior lenders that will leave some unsecured creditors unpaid.

SpaceX Boosts U.S. Spy Satellite Into Orbit

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp. added another successful launch to its record Monday morning, but this time it carried a classified payload for the Pentagon's National Reconnaissance Office.

Apple's Cash Hoard Set to Top $250 Billion

Apple likely will report Tuesday that its cash hoard has topped a quarter of a trillion dollars-an unrivaled milestone that could ratchet up pressure on the tech giant to make splashier acquisitions or dole out more money to shareholders.

Big-Name Food Brands Lose Battle of the Grocery Aisle

America's packaged-food giants are losing the battle for retailers' shelf space, complicating their efforts to break out of a yearslong slump.

Possible Bidding War Emerges for Tribune Media

Sinclair, 21st Century Fox in partnership with Blackstone Group, and Nexstar are all circling Tribune, one of the nation's largest owners of local TV stations.

