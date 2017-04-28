Treasurys Pull Back as Inflation Picks Up

U.S. government bonds pulled back Friday as new data showed an uptick in inflation and compensation for workers in the first quarter despite lackluster economic growth.

Gross domestic product rose 0.7% from January through March, the Commerce Department said Friday, marking the economy's weakest quarter since early 2014. Nevertheless, a broad gauge of U.S. wages and benefits rose 0.8%, its fastest pace since 2007. The price index for personal-consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, also climbed 2.4%, the biggest jump since spring 2011.

Bond investors pay attention to both wage and inflation data because higher wages and benefits can feed into broader inflation, which is a main threat to bonds, eroding their fixed returns over time.

A round of solid economic data out of Europe had already weighed on Treasurys heading into the GDP report, lifting the yield on the benchmark 10-year note above 2.3% after it had slipped below that threshold Thursday.

In recent trading, the yield was 2.313%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.298% Thursday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Friday's data was notable, in part, because it came two weeks the Labor Department reported that the consumer-price index had declined 0.3% in March, a surprising turn that helped contribute to a recent rally in government bonds.

The latest report "puts us back on that trend where we should gradual increases in inflation over the next several years," said Mark Cabana, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

Any increase in Treasury yields Friday could be difficult to sustain due to technical factors. At the end of each month, newly minted bonds replace maturing debt in some benchmark bond indexes. Fund managers who track these indexes replicate the moves by buying Treasury debt, pushing yields lower.

April 28, 2017