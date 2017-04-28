On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2398.60 -- second pivot point resistance

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2395.00 -- previous month's high

2390.40 -- first pivot point resistance

2388.00 -- previous day's high

2386.10 -- previous day's close

2385.55 -- 4-day moving average

2379.00 -- previous day's low

2378.10 -- first pivot point support

2374.00 -- second pivot point support

2364.74 -- 9-day moving average

2356.03 -- 18-day moving average

2318.00 -- previous month's low

2311.35 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

64.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

62.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26

63.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25

59.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 24

50.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5571.67 -- second pivot point resistance

5562.50 -- lifetime high

5599.00 -- previous day's high

5591.00 -- previous day's close

5553.33 -- first pivot point resistance

5534.25 -- previous day's low

5525.83 -- first pivot point support

5516.67 -- second pivot point support

5452.75 -- previous month's high

5491.72 -- 9-day moving average

5449.40 -- 18-day moving average

5315.00 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

73.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27

69.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26

72.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25

67.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 24

59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)