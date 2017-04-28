S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2398.60 -- second pivot point resistance
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2395.00 -- previous month's high
2390.40 -- first pivot point resistance
2388.00 -- previous day's high
2386.10 -- previous day's close
2385.55 -- 4-day moving average
2379.00 -- previous day's low
2378.10 -- first pivot point support
2374.00 -- second pivot point support
2364.74 -- 9-day moving average
2356.03 -- 18-day moving average
2318.00 -- previous month's low
2311.35 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
64.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
62.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26
63.91 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25
59.18 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 24
50.01 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5571.67 -- second pivot point resistance
5562.50 -- lifetime high
5599.00 -- previous day's high
5591.00 -- previous day's close
5553.33 -- first pivot point resistance
5534.25 -- previous day's low
5525.83 -- first pivot point support
5516.67 -- second pivot point support
5452.75 -- previous month's high
5491.72 -- 9-day moving average
5449.40 -- 18-day moving average
5315.00 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
73.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 27
69.63 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 26
72.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 25
67.85 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 24
59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 21
April 28, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)