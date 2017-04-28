GDP Growth Slowed as Spending by Consumers Lagged

The U.S. economy's output grew at the slowest pace in three years during the first quarter, underscoring the challenges facing the Trump administration as it seeks to rev up growth.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed Despite Soft GDP

U.S. stocks were on track to end the month higher, as investors largely brushed off weak economic data and instead focused on corporate earnings.

Europe's Surprising Inflation Could Catch Markets Off Guard

Europe isn't following the script many had for it this year. April's inflation numbers are a challenge to perceptions of the eurozone.

Consumer Sentiment Remains High Despite GDP Report

Consumer sentiment about the U.S. economy remained high in April, even as the Commerce Department said U.S. economic output increased at the slowest pace in three years.

Canada GDP Stalls in February

Canadian economic output stfaalled in February, as a drop in the factory sector offset robust gains in real estate and financial services.

Oil Edges Up as Investors Cash Out for Weekend

Oil prices rebounded as traders appear to be closing out a recent raft of bearish bets.

French Economic Growth Slowdown Casts Doubt on Strength of Eurozone

French economic growth slowed at the start of the year, but the Spanish economy gained momentum, a mixed signal at a time of cautious optimism about the outlook for the eurozone's so-far modest recovery.

Chicago PMI Unexpectedly Rose in April

Business activity across the Midwest rose at a faster clip over the past month, unexpectedly rising from March.

Mexican Economy Maintains Growth in First Quarter

Mexico's economy kept up steady growth in the first quarter, expanding for a 15th consecutive period despite concerns that strained trade and investment relations with the U.S. will bring about a sharp slowdown.

U.K. Economy Slows Sharply Ahead of Election, Brexit Talks

The U.K. economy slowed sharply in the first quarter as consumers pared back spending, a warning sign on growth ahead of a national election in June and the start of Britain's exit talks with the European Union.

April 28, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)