European Stocks Cool After Strongest Inflows Since 2015

European markets opened lower of a long weekend for much of the region, following Asian bourses lower.

French Economic Growth Slowdown Casts Doubt on Strength of Eurozone

French economic growth slowed at the start of the year, but the Spanish economy gained momentum, a mixed signal at a time of cautious optimism about the outlook for the eurozone's so-far modest recovery.

SNB's Jordan Says Interest Rate Cuts, More Currency Intervention Possible

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan left the door open to cutting interest rates more deeply into negative territory and intervening in markets to weaken the Swiss franc, as he said the central bank "continues to face major challenges."

Shining a Bright Light on Dodgy Chinese Data

Chinese GDP data is widely considered to be unreliable. But new estimates of growth from a surprising source hint that the recent uptick isn't pure fiction.

Japan's Price Weakness Persists, Baffling Policy Makers

The Bank of Japan's most-trusted inflation gauge turned negative for the first time in more than three years in March as consumers continue to keep a tight grip on spending, in a setback for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth revival plan.

Fed's Alvarez Defends Orderly Liquidation Authority, Rejects Glass-Steagall

Retiring Fed General Counsel Scott Alvarez defended the U.S. government's authority to take over and liquidate a failing financial firm, saying that if it had been in place in 2008 the government could have used it to deal with the teetering AIG.

Trump Tax Plan Keeps Tax Breaks for 401(k)s

The Trump administration's tax plan will preserve existing tax breaks for retirement plans such as 401(k)s, clearing up temporary uncertainty over the fate of the popular accounts.

First 100 Days: The Trump Trade's 'Ridiculous Standard'

Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have produced a strong stock market but weak economic growth; he should get an incomplete for both

Next Tax Battle: Trump's Bid to Ax a Favorite Blue State Deduction

The White House blueprint would kill an expensive break relating to state and local taxes, prompting a bipartisan backlash from lawmakers in New York and other high-tax states.

U.K. Consumer Sentiment Fell Slightly in April

U. K. consumer sentiment weakened slightly in April, as British shoppers remained concerned about their own financial situation as well as the country's economic prospects over the year ahead, a survey showed Friday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)