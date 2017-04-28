Deutsche Bank Names Citigroup's Von Moltke CFO

Continue Reading Below

Deutsche Bank names Citigroup Treasurer James von Moltke, a former investment banker, as the German lender's new finance chief.

Barclays Net Profit Tumbles on Africa Write-Down

Barclays said its net profit fell by more than half in the first quarter of the year, as the British bank's bottom line was stung by the cost of shedding its African business and weaker-than-expected returns at its investment bank.

Credit Suisse Shareholders Approve Bonus Packages

Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders approved bonus packages for top executives but by a narrower margin than last year, reflecting anger at the size of the bonuses even after the bank reduced them earlier this month.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Synchrony Financial Earnings Fall, Sending Shares Lower

Synchrony Financial, the largest store credit-card issuer, reported earnings that fell and missed expectations, sending shares sharply lower.

Larry Fink: Expect 'Severe Issue' in U.S. Economy If Trump's Tax Plan Adds to Deficit

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Laurence Fink cast doubt on the viability of the Trump administration's tax plan, saying that if the proposal adds to the country's deficit, it will create a "severe issue."

ECB Bank Supervision Gets More Expensive

It is getting more expensive to supervise eurozone banks because of the work involved in reviewing banks' models, which can be used to calculate the riskiness of assets held, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Apollo Global Swings to Profit on Portfolio Strength

Apollo Global Management swung to a first-quarter profit, fueled by accelerated appreciation in its private equity portfolio.

Norway Oil Fund Closes on $1 Trillion Valuation

Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, the world's biggest, moved closer to a $1 trillion valuation after announcing a 3.8% return on its investments in the first quarter of this year, helped by a strong performance from its stock-market portfolio.

SoftBank Set to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India's Paytm

The deal will give SoftBank Group a 20% stake in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, marking the Japanese conglomerate's single largest investment in an Indian tech firm.

Regulators Should Review Risk Guidance for Fintech Firms, Fed's Brainard Says

Fed Governor Lael Brainard signaled on Friday that regulators should review their risk management guidance for financial technology firms to better facilitate their connections to banks and protect consumer data.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)