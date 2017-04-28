Exxon Profit Jump a Sign of Strengthening Oil Companies

Exxon Mobil's profit more than doubled in the first quarter of the year as the oil and gas giant signaled a strengthening in business amid a reprieve in commodity price depression.

Truck, SUV Sales Power GM's Profit

GM's first-quarter net income rose 34%, as strong sales of pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. continue to offset softening in the car market and troubles in regions like South America.

Time Inc. Rebuffs Suitors and Decides to Go It Alone

Time Inc., the storied magazine publisher turned struggling online media company, has decided not to sell itself despite generating interest from various parties.

WPP's Martin Sorrell Faces Another Pay Cut

WPP's chief executive and founder, Martin Sorrell, is set for another large pay cut after the ad firm said it would aim to appease shareholders' anger by capping his annual compensation.

Appeals Court Affirms Decision Blocking Anthem-Cigna Merger

A federal appeals court on Friday declined to allow health insurer Anthem Inc. to acquire Cigna Corp., affirming a trial judge's recent ruling that blocked the deal on antitrust grounds.

Qualcomm Warns of Lower Profit as Apple Dispute Bites

Qualcomm slashed its profit forecast, saying it no longer expects any patent-licensing revenue from the iPhone in the current quarter as a result of its increasingly bitter legal battle with Apple.

SoftBank Set to Invest Over $1.5 Billion in India's Paytm

The deal will give SoftBank Group a 20% stake in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications, marking the Japanese conglomerate's single largest investment in an Indian tech firm.

Didi, China's Uber, Raises $5.5 Billion

China's Didi Chuxing Technology said it raised $5.5 billion in a new funding round, valuing the ride-hailing company at more than $50 billion.

Credit Suisse Shareholders Approve Bonus Packages

Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders approved bonus packages for top executives but by a narrower margin than last year, reflecting anger at the size of the bonuses even after the bank reduced them earlier this month.

Deutsche Bank Names Citigroup's Von Moltke CFO

Deutsche Bank names Citigroup Treasurer James von Moltke, a former investment banker, as the German lender's new finance chief.

April 28, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)