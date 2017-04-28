Exxon Profit Jump a Sign of Strengthening Oil Companies

Exxon Mobil's profit more than doubled in the first quarter of the year as the oil and gas giant signaled a strengthening in business amid a reprieve in commodity price depression.

Truck, SUV Sales Power GM's Profit

GM's first-quarter net income rose 34%, as strong sales of pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. continue to offset softening in the car market and troubles in regions like South America.

Barclays Net Profit Tumbles on Africa Write-Down

Barclays said its net profit fell by more than half in the first quarter of the year, as the British bank's bottom line was stung by the cost of shedding its African business and weaker-than-expected returns at its investment bank.

UBS Profit Surges, Beats Forecasts on Wealth-Management Gains

The Swiss bank posted first-quarter net income of $1.31 billion, beating analysts' expectations and buoyed by gains in its investment-banking and wealth-management businesses.

Sony Expects Operating Profit to Surge to $4.5 Billion

Sony said this fiscal year is shaping up to be profitable across all its main businesses, marking what executives see as the successful end of a turnaround plan.

Deutsche Bank Names Citigroup's Von Moltke CFO

Deutsche Bank names Citigroup Treasurer James von Moltke, a former investment banker, as the German lender's new finance chief.

Time Abandons Plan to Sell Itself

Time Inc., the storied magazine publisher turned struggling online media company, has decided not to sell itself despite generating interest from various parties.

Didi, China's Uber, Raises $5.5 Billion

China's Didi Chuxing Technology said it raised $5.5 billion in a new funding round, valuing the ride-hailing company at more than $50 billion.

Qualcomm Warns of Lower Profit as Apple Dispute Bites

Qualcomm slashed its profit forecast, saying it no longer expects any patent-licensing revenue from the iPhone in the current quarter as a result of its increasingly bitter legal battle with Apple.

Apollo Global Swings to Profit on Portfolio Strength

Apollo Global Management swung to a first-quarter profit, fueled by accelerated appreciation in its private equity portfolio.

April 28, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)