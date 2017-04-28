Barclays Net Profit Tumbles on Africa Write-Down

Barclays said net profit fell by more than half in the first quarter of the year, as the U.K. bank took a write-down on the value of its African business.

UBS Profit Surges, Beats Forecasts on Wealth-Management Gains

The Swiss banking major's first-quarter net income of $1.31 billion, beating analysts' expectations, was buoyed by gains in its investment-banking and wealth-management businesses.

RBS Swings to Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit

Royal Bank of Scotland posted a bigger than expected net profit in the first quarter and said it is still on track for a full-year profit next year.

Thales to Buy U.S. Big-Data Analysis Firm Guavus

France's Thales is acquiring U.S. big-data analysis firm Guavus amid a wider push by U.S. and European aerospace and defense companies to capitalize on the vast amount of information their sophisticated systems collect.

Sony Expects Operating Profit to Surge to $4.5 Billion

Sony said operating profit for this fiscal year will likely be one of the strongest in the company's 71-year history, buoyed by its game, semiconductor and financial units.

Alphabet, Amazon Extend Earnings Boom

Amazon and Google parent Alphabet reported booming quarterly sales and profits, showing that the tech giants continue to extend their dominance and shuck off concerns that might have dampened growth.

Tech's Titans Go From Big to Bigger

The newfound prominence of big tech companies now can be chalked up to a few factors.

Third Point Calls for Honeywell to Spin Off Aerospace Unit

Activist investor Third Point LLC disclosed it has taken a stake in Honeywell International Inc. and called on the conglomerate's newly appointed chief executive to spin off its aerospace business.

Uber's Self-Driving Car Chief Steps Aside

Anthony Levandowski, the man at the center of Uber Technologies Inc.'s legal spat with rival Alphabet Inc. over allegedly stolen self-driving car technology, is stepping aside as chief of the high-profile project.

Baidu's Finance Chief Moves to Investment Arm

The CFO of Chinese search engine Baidu, Jennifer Li, is stepping aside for a new job at the company, the latest in a series of high-level personnel changes as Baidu seeks to catch up with rivals Alibaba and Tencent.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)