BOC Hong Kong First-Quarter Operating Profit Before Impairment Jumps to HK$8.42 Billion

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (2388.HK) said first-quarter operating profit before impairment allowances rose 28% from the previous year, thanks partly to higher net interest income.

Continue Reading Below

The Hong Kong-listed bank, a unit of Bank of China Ltd. (3988.HK), said operating profit before impairment allowances for the three months ended March rose to 8.42 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.08 billion) from HK$6.58 billion a year earlier.

Its first-quarter net operating income before impairment allowances rose 22% to HK$11.46 billion from HK$9.42 billion a year ago.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

-0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

April 28, 2017 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)