What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

House Republicans are moving closer to agreement on a health-care bill but face the task of persuading centrists on provisions that could raise costs for people with pre-existing conditions.

The administration said it would maintain critical funding for health plans, a pledge that reduced the chances of a government shutdown.

The White House said it was no longer considering pulling out of Nafta, after business leaders and lawmakers lobbied to quash discussion of the prospect.

The administration said it is launching an urgent push on North Korea, combining diplomatic pressure and the threat of military action.

China unveiled its second aircraft carrier, the country's latest stride in expanding and modernizing its navy.

France said samples from a sarin attack in northern Syria bear "the signature" of the Assad regime's chemical-weapons program.

Pentagon leaders are calling for faster development of space weapons, in a break with longtime U.S. policy.

Pope Francis will pursue efforts to reach out to Muslims during a visit to Egypt this week.

Venezuela said it would begin a two-year process to withdraw from the OAS.

Died: Jonathan Demme, 73, Oscar-winning director.

