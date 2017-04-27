What U.S., Mexico, Canada Want From Nafta Talks

The Trump administration is hoping to start talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, or Nafta, as soon as this summer. Below are two big things each country would like to get out of the talks.

U.S.

-- Rules of Origin: U.S. officials want to require more of the value of the

components of cars and other products produced in North America to come

from the region in order for the products to be traded duty-free.

-- Combat Excessive Imports: Trump administration officials have discussed

the possibility of including mechanisms that allow for barriers against

any future wave of imports from Mexico or Canada.

Mexico

-- Protect Cars. Mexico has secured a much bigger piece of the North

American auto industry under Nafta and would like new rules to defend

that position against Asian auto makers and part makers.

-- Food Diversity. Mexican officials are looking to diversify the country's

source of food during the Nafta fight, looking to import more from other

Latin American countries. But Mexican consumers are vital for U.S. farm

exports.

Canada

-- Dairy Defense: Canada wants to defend as much as possible its system for

protecting its domestic dairy industry, but U.S. lawmakers want Canada to

open up to more American dairy.

-- Solving Problems: Ottawa is keen to maintain dispute-resolution

mechanisms that allow Canada's government and companies to defend against

actions by the U.S. government and Mexico.

April 27, 2017