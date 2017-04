Shares of utilities recouped a portion of their recent losses as Treasury yields declined. Utilities are often viewed as proxy for bonds in the stock market.

Continue Reading Below

Georgia Power has objected to Westinghouse Electric's proposed $800 million bankruptcy loan, saying the financing could threaten the construction of the first new nuclear reactors to be built in the U.S. in decades.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 17:17 ET (21:17 GMT)