USDA Mar Farm Prices - Apr 27

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers
for their products in March was +3.4% From February, and +2.4% From
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.
March Prices Received Index Increased 3.4 Percent
The March Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 94.8, increased
3.4 percent from February 2017. At 87.4, the Crop Production Index increased
0.9 percent. At 100.6, the Livestock Production Index increased 4.7 percent.
Producers received higher prices for broilers, cattle, and market eggs but
lower prices for milk, strawberries, and hogs. Compared with a year earlier,
the Prices Received Index is up 2.4 percent. The Crop Production Index
increased 6.5 percent and the Livestock Production Index is up 0.7 percent.
In addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the monthly mix of
commodities producers market. Increased monthly movement of cattle,
strawberries, milk, and calves offset the decreased marketing of cotton,
apples, soybeans, and hay. The Food Commodities Index, at 100.4, increased
3.7 percent from the previous month and is up 3.2 percent from March 2016.
March Prices Paid Index Up 0.5 Percent
The March Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes,
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 106.4, is up 0.5 percent from February 2017
but is down 0.1 percent from March 2016. Higher prices in March for feeder
cattle, herbicides, nitrogen, and hay & forages more than offset lower prices
for LP gas, field crop seeds, other services, and mixed fertilizer.
Index Summary Table
=========================================================================
2015 2015 2016 2016
Index --------------------------------------------------------
1990-92=100 Feb Mar Feb Mar
=========================================================================
Prices Received 92.5 92.6 91.7 94.8
Prices Paid 106.3 106.5 105.9 106.4
Ratio 1/ 88 88 87 90
=========================================================================
1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by
farmers.
