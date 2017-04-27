Trump Says Nafta Partners Persuaded Him to Keep U.S. in Trade Pact

President Donald Trump said he was preparing to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement in coming days but changed his mind after his counterparts in Mexico and Canada called him Wednesday and asked him to instead renegotiate the 23-year-old pact.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Thursday, Mr. Trump said withdrawing from Nafta "would be a pretty big shock to the system," though he said he is ready to take that step if he is unable to get a fair deal in his talks with Mexico and Canada.

Mr. Trump's comments come after a day of mixed messages from the White House about a complicated piece of trade policy. Senior White House officials met privately on Wednesday to talk through various options, including terminating Nafta. At one point the White House seemed poised to release an executive order signaling the U.S.'s intent to pull out of the trade accord.

An announcement to withdraw from the pact would have started a six-month clock -- with the possibility of backtracking along the way and staying in Nafta. After that, the U.S. would be out of the agreement, but trade lawyers say parts of Nafta would still remain in U.S. law without congressional action. Tariffs would rise to levels established through the World Trade Organization, with U.S. goods facing generally higher tariffs in Mexico than the other way around.

The prospect of a U.S. exit alarmed some business leaders and members of Congress -- along with Mexico and Canada -- who sent word to the White House that terminating the Nafta deal would be a mistake. By the end of the day, the White House put out a statement affirming that the U.S. wouldn't try to scuttle the agreement.

As a candidate, Mr. Trump termed Nafta a "disaster," an argument that appealed to many of the working-class voters attracted to Mr. Trump's campaign. Now in office and with a 100-day milestone approaching, some White House officials had hoped to demonstrate Mr. Trump was taking decisive action to either scuttle or improve a trade deal that he has said was "defrauding" American workers. But the fast-moving events at the White House on Wednesday carried a cost, rattling markets and unsettling the U.S.'s northern and southern neighbors.

Veterans of past White Houses said Mr. Trump needs to send more consistent messages and develop a White House operation that is more disciplined. Leon Panetta, a former White House chief of staff under ex-President Bill Clinton and a cabinet secretary in former President Barack Obama's administration, said in an interview: "I don't think you can operate in this fashion for very long. Any time a White House produces that many mixed messages, you've got not only members of Congress totally confused, but you've got the world totally confused as to just exactly where you stand."

After speaking with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr. Trump said they made the case that the better approach was to rework Nafta rather than unwind it altogether. Having developed an affection for the two men, Mr. Trump said, he agreed to "give renegotiation a good shot."

"We have to make a deal that's fair to the United States. They understand that," he said.

Before the Mexican president called Mr. Trump, Mexican officials made calls to Mr. Trudeau and found the two nations' positions were "practically the same," Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said Thursday.

Speaking on a Mexican television news program early Thursday, Mr. Videgaray said the Mexican leader called Mr. Trump "after a day that generated a lot of doubts."

He said U.S. officials earlier had told their Mexican counterparts that pulling out of Nafta altogether was indeed under discussion.

"We spoke with a lot of members of the U.S. government and they confirmed that the possibility existed, but wasn't a firm decision," Mr. Videgaray said.

The Mexican president told Mr. Trump that such a move "would frankly have a very negative impact on Mexico and would practically cancel the possibility of a constructive negotiation."

For his part, Mr. Trump assured Mr. Peña Nieto that a pullout wouldn't happen and that renegotiating the agreement was still on the table, Mr. Videgaray said.

In a news conference on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said when Mr. Trump told him he was considering terminating Nafta, he warned the president that would put at immediate risk hundreds of firms and thousands of jobs that rely on an integrated continental economy for their livelihood.

"A disruption like canceling Nafta -- even if it theoretically might lead to better outcomes -- would cause a lot of short- and medium-term pain for an awful lot of families," said, Mr. Trudeau, speaking in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, when asked about his conversation with the president.

"He, like me, got elected on a platform of helping the middle class and growing the economy in ways that bring along people who don't believe they have had a fair shake. We agreed we could sit down and look at ways at improving Nafta that will be to the benefit of all" the Nafta partners.

Mr. Trump has ramped up his trade rhetoric in the past week on Canada, highlighted by a move this week to slap a 20% tariff on Canadian lumber imports. Mr. Trump also has criticized Canada's dairy regime, which limits foreign competition and the president has threatened measures in retaliation.

Asked whether Canada was willing to entertain retaliation against U.S. protectionist measures, Mr. Trudeau said "there's no question there's a broad range options and paths available to us that we are looking at. It's my preference to sit down and discuss in a firm but responsible and polite way the ways we can move forward together."

--William Mauldin contributed to this article.

