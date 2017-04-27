Skandinaviska Seb's First Quarter Result 2017

TIDM0HBY
"With SEB's diversified business mix, we can support our customers and
deliver sustainable profitable growth also in the prevailing complex
environment. Despite many worrying tendencies and events on a global
scale, there are also reasons to be more optimistic on growth in the
world economy. Just as seen towards the end of last year, business
sentiment has continued to grow more positive which was reflected in the
financial markets during the quarter. This resulted in a solid start of
the year for SEB", says Johan Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO,
commenting on the quarterly result.
The operating profit for the first quarter 2017 was SEK 5.5bn (5.6) and
return on equity 12.2 per cent (12.2). Excluding items affecting
comparability, which occurred in 2016, return on equity was 11.7 per
cent (11.8).
Operating income for the first quarter amounted to SEK 11.2bn (11.6).
Compared to the first quarter 2016, operating income increased by 10 per
cent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn, a decrease of 5 per cent
compared to the previous quarter (5.7).
Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 5 basis
points for the quarter (8). The liquidity coverage ratio was 133 per
cent (168 at year-end). The capital position continued to strengthen
with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.9 per cent (18.8 at
year-end). Our own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the
maturity floor and corporate risk weights, was 17.0 per cent.
You can download the Interim report, Press Conference Presentation and
Fact Book for the first quarter at
https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.
For further information, please contact
Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00
Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations,
+46 8 763 83 19; +46 73 521 02 66
Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communication,
+46 8 763 85 77, +46 70 550 35 00
This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the
EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted
for publication, through the agency of the contact
persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 27 April 2017.
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group.
As a relationship bank, SEB in Sweden and the Baltic
countries offers financial advice and a wide range
of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway
and Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus
on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service
offering to corporate and institutional clients. The
international nature of SEB's business is reflected
in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At
31 March 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to
SEK 2,927bn while its assets under management totalled
SEK 1,800bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees.
Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.
Interim Report January - March 2017:
http://hugin.info/136036/R/2099429/795505.pdf
