Skandinaviska Seb's First Quarter Result 2017

"With SEB's diversified business mix, we can support our customers and

deliver sustainable profitable growth also in the prevailing complex

environment. Despite many worrying tendencies and events on a global

scale, there are also reasons to be more optimistic on growth in the

world economy. Just as seen towards the end of last year, business

sentiment has continued to grow more positive which was reflected in the

financial markets during the quarter. This resulted in a solid start of

the year for SEB", says Johan Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO,

commenting on the quarterly result.

The operating profit for the first quarter 2017 was SEK 5.5bn (5.6) and

return on equity 12.2 per cent (12.2). Excluding items affecting

comparability, which occurred in 2016, return on equity was 11.7 per

cent (11.8).

Operating income for the first quarter amounted to SEK 11.2bn (11.6).

Compared to the first quarter 2016, operating income increased by 10 per

cent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn, a decrease of 5 per cent

compared to the previous quarter (5.7).

Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 5 basis

points for the quarter (8). The liquidity coverage ratio was 133 per

cent (168 at year-end). The capital position continued to strengthen

with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.9 per cent (18.8 at

year-end). Our own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the

maturity floor and corporate risk weights, was 17.0 per cent.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group.

As a relationship bank, SEB in Sweden and the Baltic

countries offers financial advice and a wide range

of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway

and Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus

on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service

offering to corporate and institutional clients. The

international nature of SEB's business is reflected

in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At

31 March 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to

SEK 2,927bn while its assets under management totalled

SEK 1,800bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees.

Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.

Interim Report January - March 2017:

http://hugin.info/136036/R/2099429/795505.pdf

