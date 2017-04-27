On Our Radar

Singapore March Bank Loans S$627.95 Billion Vs S$627.43 Billion in February

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi Features Dow Jones Newswires

SINGAPORE –  The Monetary Authority of Singapore Friday released the following provisional bank lending data for March 2017:

March Year Earlier February

Total S$627.95 Bln S$590.58 Bln S$627.43 Bln

Housing/Bridge S$193.08 Bln S$185.37 Bln S$192.78 Bln

Professionals

& Private Individuals S$9.13 Bln S$9.32 Bln S$8.9 Bln

Building/Construction S$122.97 Bln S$119.98 Bln S$124.45 Bln

Manufacturing S$26.26 Bln S$26.97 Bln S$25.7 Bln

More details are available at www.mas.gov.sg

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 22:32 ET (02:32 GMT)