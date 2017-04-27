Singapore March Bank Loans S$627.95 Billion Vs S$627.43 Billion in February

SINGAPORE – The Monetary Authority of Singapore Friday released the following provisional bank lending data for March 2017:
March Year Earlier February
Total S$627.95 Bln S$590.58 Bln S$627.43 Bln
Housing/Bridge S$193.08 Bln S$185.37 Bln S$192.78 Bln
Professionals
& Private Individuals S$9.13 Bln S$9.32 Bln S$8.9 Bln
Building/Construction S$122.97 Bln S$119.98 Bln S$124.45 Bln
Manufacturing S$26.26 Bln S$26.97 Bln S$25.7 Bln
More details are available at www.mas.gov.sg
Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 27, 2017 22:32 ET (02:32 GMT)