On Our Radar

Roche Revenue Up 4% at CHF12.94 Billion on Strong Sales

By Denise Roland Features Dow Jones Newswires

Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) said revenue rose in the first quarter, thanks to strong sales of several of its drugs.

Continue Reading Below

Basel, Switzerland-based Roche said revenue climbed 4% to 12.94 billion Swiss francs ($13.03 billion), from CHF12.41 billion a year earlier. The company doesn't report quarterly earnings.

Among the medicines that drove growth was Roche's trio of drugs aimed at women whose breast cancer is linked to a gene known as HER2. Sales of Herceptin, Perjeta and Kadcyla grew a combined 6% in the quarter. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society, with around 20% of those cases linked to the HER2 gene.

Sales at Roche's pharmaceutical division, which accounts for around three-quarters of total sales, rose 3% to CHF10.18 billion.

Roche's smaller diagnostics division also notched strong growth, thanks mainly to sales of products to large laboratories and for use in clinics. Sales of diagnostic products climbed 6% in the quarter to CHF2.77 billion.

The company confirmed its outlook for the year, saying it expects sales to grow by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage at constant exchange rates. It said core earnings per share would grow broadly in line with sales.

Continue Reading Below

Write to Denise Roland at denise.roland@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 01:55 ET (05:55 GMT)