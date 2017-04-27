Renault's Revenue Rises in 1st Quarter, Confirms 2017 Targets

Renault SA said Thursday that its revenue rose by a quarter as the French car maker increased car sales and consolidated results for the first time from a Russian unit.

Revenue for the three months to the end of March climbed to 13.13 billion euros ($14.27 billion) from 10.49 billion euros in the same period last year. Car sales in the quarter advanced 16% to 873,678 vehicles.

Stripping out Autovaz, revenue rose about 20%.

Renault, which said it sees the European car market expanding 2% this year, confirmed its 2017 financial targets, which include increasing revenue and operating profit compared with last year.

April 27, 2017 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)