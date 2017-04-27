U.S. Stocks Edge Up, Buoyed by Tech Sector

U.S. stock indexes edged higher as gains in shares of technology companies offset losses in the energy sector.

'Trump Trade' Waned in First 100 Days

Post-election bets on higher inflation and interest rates have waned alongside investors' hopes for swift enactment of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

5 Things to Watch in the First-Quarter GDP Report

The U.S. economy appears to have stumbled in the first quarter of 2017. The Commerce Department on Friday releases its first estimate of the nation's gross domestic product for January through March.

Next Tax Battle: Trump's Bid to Ax a Favorite Blue State Deduction

The White House blueprint would kill an expensive break relating to state and local taxes, prompting a bipartisan backlash from lawmakers in New York and other high-tax states.

First 100 Days: The Trump Trade's 'Ridiculous Standard'

Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have produced a strong stock market but weak economic growth; he should get an incomplete for both

Trump Tax Plan Keeps Tax Breaks for 401(k)s

The Trump administration's tax plan will preserve existing tax breaks for retirement plans such as 401(k)s, clearing up temporary uncertainty over the fate of the popular accounts.

Chairman Confident House Republicans Will Unite to Roll Back Obama-era Financial Laws

A top House lawmaker is confident Republicans in that chamber will unite behind his plan to roll back Obama-era financial laws despite sharp disagreement over a whether to keep a cap on debit-card fees.

U.S. Durable Orders Edged Up In March

Demand for long-lasting factory goods improved modestly in March, a sign that the manufacturing sector is healing only slowly as business investment remains restrained.

Argentina's Fiscal Deficit Narrowed in First Quarter

Argentina posted a narrower-than-expected primary deficit in the first quarter as tax revenue increased at a faster pace than public spending.

ECB Gives No Indication It's Ready to End Easy Money

The European Central Bank gave no signs it is ready to wind down its monetary stimulus despite an economic rebound in the eurozone, opting to soothe financial markets ahead of the second round of France's presidential election.

April 27, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)