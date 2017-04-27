U.S. Stocks Turn Lower, Hit by Energy Sector

U.S. stock indexes wobbled, weighed down by a slide in shares of energy companies. The S&P 500 declined 0.1%, while crude oil prices fell about 2%.

'Trump Trade' Waned in First 100 Days

Post-election bets on higher inflation and interest rates have waned alongside investors' hopes for swift enactment of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

5 Things to Watch in the First-Quarter GDP Report

The U.S. economy appears to have stumbled in the first quarter of 2017. The Commerce Department on Friday releases its first estimate of the nation's gross domestic product for January through March.

Next Tax Battle: Trump's Bid to Ax a Favorite Blue State Deduction

The White House blueprint would kill an expensive break relating to state and local taxes, prompting a bipartisan backlash from lawmakers in New York and other high-tax states.

U.S. Durable Orders Edged Up In March

Demand for long-lasting factory goods rose more slowly in March, reflecting a decline in orders of cars and machinery.

Eurozone Confidence Hits Postcrisis High

Eurozone businesses and consumers grew more upbeat about their prospects in April, as a measure of confidence rose to its highest level since a year before the global financial crisis struck in 2008.

Jobless Claims Rise

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits increased last week, but remained at a low level indicative of steady job growth.

Argentina's Fiscal Deficit Narrowed in First Quarter

Argentina posted a narrower-than-expected primary deficit in the first quarter as tax revenue increased at a faster pace than public spending.

ECB Gives No Indication It's Ready to End Easy Money

The European Central Bank gave no signs it is ready to wind down its monetary stimulus despite an economic rebound in the eurozone, opting to soothe financial markets ahead of the second round of France's presidential election.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Fell in March

The number of homes across the U.S. that went under contract fell in March, suggesting the housing market may have lost momentum after a sharp rise in prices. Pending home sales fell 0.8% from a month earlier to an index of 111.4. Economists surveyed had expected sales to fall 1%.

