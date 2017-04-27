European Shares Pull Back; U.S. Futures Point Higher

European stocks were on track for their first decline in seven sessions ahead of a news conference with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. In the U.S., futures pointed to a 0.1% opening gain the S&P 500.

ECB Keeps Interest Rates, Stimulus Program Unchanged

The European Central Bank left its interest rates and policy guidance unchanged, as expected, even as the eurozone economy shows increasing signs of recovery.

U.S. Durable Orders Edged Up In March

Demand for long-lasting factory goods rose more slowly in March, reflecting a decline in orders of cars and machinery.

Jobless Claims Rise

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits increased last week, but remained at a low level indicative of steady job growth.

Oil Prices Fall After Mixed U.S. Inventory Data

Oil prices edged down amid mixed U.S. inventory data and increasing concerns that a supply action by major producers may not be sufficient to clear a global surplus

Eurozone Confidence Hits Postcrisis High

Eurozone businesses and consumers grew more upbeat about their prospects in April, as a measure of confidence rose to its highest level since a year before the global financial crisis struck in 2008.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Peso Tumbles as U.S. Reverses on Nafta Pullout Threat

German Consumer Sentiment Set to Leap in May

German consumer sentiment is set to rise in May, with lower inflation in March providing support, according to GfK market research group.

BOJ, Lowering Inflation Outlook, Fights Rate-Rise Speculation

The Bank of Japan left unchanged its ultraeasy monetary policy, saying inflation is lagging behind an earlier forecast, though it offered a more upbeat tone on the economy.

BOJ Kuroda Rejects Calls for Discussions on Policy Exit

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank can wait until inflation reaches 2% to open discussions on how to unwind its stimulus measures, cautioning against a premature policy shift.

