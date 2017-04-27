Deutsche Bank Woos Back Clients as It Recovers From Torrid Year

Deutsche Bank made progress winning back clients who fled over capital concerns as it recovered from a turbulent 2016, but first-quarter profit was muted by debt-trading revenue that lagged behind peers.

Lloyds Profit Lifted by U.K. Economy's Resilience to Brexit

Lloyds Banking Group said its net profit increased in the first quarter of the year as the British economy continued to hold up after the Brexit vote, in the latest sign of the U.K. lender's return to health.

Swiss National Bank Profit Shows Investor Appeal

The Swiss National Bank ran a 7.9 billion Swiss franc profit during the first three months of 2017, underscoring the appeal to investors of one of the few central banks with listed shares.

KKR Swings to Profit on Private Equity Gains

KKR swung to a first-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss, aided by appreciation in its private equity and debt holdings.

ECB Set to Play It Safe, but Investors Keep Eye on Tone

The eurozone's economy is strengthening, but the European Central Bank remains on full alert as it meets Thursday. Financial markets have been volatile in recent weeks as investors weigh the likelihood of a change in direction from Frankfurt.

Bankers Use Trump Rally to Cash Out

Investors rushed into regional and community bank stocks after the U.S. election, encouraged by higher interest rates and potential regulatory relief. Top executives and directors at banks used the rally for a different reason: to cash out.

PayPal Posts Increased Profit, Revenue

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported strong first-quarter revenue and usage growth on Wednesday along with plans to buy back as much as $5 billion worth of its own stock.

Tax Cut Would Cost BofA, Citi Billions. Here's Why They Still Win.

A cut in the corporate tax rate would involve immediate pain for some big banks, namely Citigroup and Bank of America, but an eventual earnings boost should more than make up for that.

Credit Suisse to Raise Capital, Ditch Sale of Swiss Unit

Credit Suisse said it planned to raise about $4 billion of fresh capital and abandon plans for a partial sale of its Swiss unit as the banking giant reported a first-quarter profit that topped analysts' expectations.

Raymond James Profit Falls 10% as Legal Settlement Weighs

Raymond James Financial Inc.'s profit fell 10%, missing expectations as charges stemming from a lawsuit involving a failed ski resort weighed on the brokerage's earnings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)