Google Parent Alphabet's Revenue Continues to March Higher

Google parent Alphabet Inc. posted a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue, continuing a trend of sharp growth seemingly unscathed by boycotts from some of its major advertisers.

Amazon Posts Bigger-Than-Expected Increase in Profit

Amazon.com posted a 41% rise in first-quarter profit, even as the company is spending heavily on everything from international expansion to video content. Shares climbed 4% after hours as the results beat Wall Street estimates.

Microsoft's Office 365, Cloud Businesses Power Earnings

The Azure business again posted torrid growth as corporate customers adopt the cloud service to handle larger pieces of their computing operations

Starbucks Misses Growth Expectations in U.S. Stores

Starbucks Corp. missed sales expectations in its home market and globally, with sales up 3% overall and in the U.S. in its second quarter.

Another Large Investor Calls on Whole Foods to Explore Sale

Mutual-fund manager Neuberger Berman is calling on Whole Foods Market to explore a sale, a few weeks after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a nearly 9% stake in the grocery chain and called for a similar review.

Comcast Results Top Expectations as Cable Giant Preps for Wireless Entry

Comcast's results offered a glimpse into why it is jumping into the wireless business: Consumers don't want a landline phone anymore, limiting the appeal of its lucrative "triple play" bundles.

Uber Interviews Heavyweights for a Crucial Job: Handling Travis Kalanick

The ride-sharing giant has approached current or former officials from companies including Disney, Wal-Mart and CVS in a bid to revamp operations and bring discipline to its culture.

United Reaches Settlement With Passenger Dragged Off Flight

United Airlines reached an agreement with David Dao, a Kentucky doctor who was forcibly pulled off a flight in Chicago earlier this month.

Under Armour Posts Its First Ever Loss

Under Armour posted its first ever quarterly loss as a public company, as its top line suffered from sluggish performance in key North American business.

UPS Revenue Growth Outpaced by Rising Costs

United Parcel Service still has work to do to show that it can preserve profits amid rising delivery costs, which bit into the bottom line even as higher rates and surcharges boosted revenue.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)