Comcast Results Top Expectations as Cable Giant Preps for Wireless Entry

Continue Reading Below

Comcast's results offered a glimpse into why it is jumping into the wireless business: Consumers don't want a landline phone anymore, limiting the appeal of its lucrative "triple play" bundles.

Another Large Investor Calls on Whole Foods to Explore Sale

Mutual-fund manager Neuberger Berman is calling on Whole Foods Market to explore a sale, a few weeks after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a nearly 9% stake in the grocery chain and called for a similar review.

Uber Interviews Heavyweights for a Crucial Job: Handling Travis Kalanick

The ride-sharing giant has approached current or former officials from companies including Disney, Wal-Mart and CVS in a bid to revamp operations and bring discipline to its culture.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Under Armour Posts Its First Ever Loss

Under Armour posted its first ever quarterly loss as a public company, as its top line suffered from sluggish performance in key North American business.

UPS Revenue Growth Outpaced by Rising Costs

United Parcel Service still has work to do to show that it can preserve profits amid rising delivery costs, which bit into the bottom line even as higher rates and surcharges boosted revenue.

Ford's Profit Falls 35%

Ford's first-quarter net income fell 35%, but results beat Wall Street expectations, sending the stock price up.

Samsung, Facing Calls for a Shake-Up, Offers 'Plan B'

Samsung Electronics surprised investors and South Korean lawmakers by saying the conglomerate would cancel some $35 billion in legacy treasury shares and forgo restructuring into a holding company.

Verizon Invests in Self-Driving Car Startup Renovo

Verizon has invested in Renovo Auto, an autonomous-vehicle tech startup best known for turning a vintage DeLorean into a self-driving car.

What Can Stop the World's Best Selling Drug?

AbbVie rides its blockbuster anti-inflammatory drug, Humira, to another strong quarter, but the question remains: How long can this juggernaut can last?

Airbus Still Struggling to Hit Delivery Targets

European plane maker Airbus faces another year of scrambling to meet full-year delivery targets after falling behind in the first three months because of problems with a key engine supplier.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)