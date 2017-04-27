Comcast Results Top Expectations as Cable Giant Preps for Wireless Entry

Continue Reading Below

Comcast's results offer a glimpse into why it's jumping into the wireless business: Consumers don't want a landline phone anymore, limiting the appeal of its lucrative "triple play" bundles.

UPS Revenue Growth Outpaced By Rising Costs

United Parcel Service still has work to do to show that it can preserve profits amid rising delivery costs, which bit into the bottom line even as higher rates and surcharges boosted revenue.

Ford's Profit Falls 35%

Ford's first-quarter net income fell 35%, dented by safety-recall expenses, higher engineering and commodity costs, and weaker sales in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Airbus Still Struggling to Hit Delivery Targets

European plane maker Airbus faces another year of scrambling to meet full-year delivery targets after falling behind in the first three months because of problems with a key engine supplier.

Deutsche Bank Woos Back Clients as It Recovers From Torrid Year

Deutsche Bank made progress winning back clients who fled over capital concerns as it recovered from a turbulent 2016, but first-quarter profit was muted by debt-trading revenue that lagged behind peers.

Samsung, Facing Calls for a Shake-Up, Offers 'Plan B'

Samsung Electronics surprised investors and South Korean lawmakers by saying the conglomerate would cancel some $35 billion in legacy treasury shares and forgo restructuring into a holding company.

Yahoo Japan Shares Plunge Under Pressure of Amazon Challenge

Yahoo Japan shares fell 10% Thursday after it warned of a big increase in marketing costs as it struggles to compete with Amazon.com.

Nintendo Has Bright Outlook on Expectations for Switch

Nintendo is forecasting that strong sales of its handheld-hybrid Switch console will lift profits to seven-year highs.

AstraZeneca Profit Drops on Decline in Blockbuster-Drug Revenue

U.K. drug maker AstraZeneca, battling declining sales of its blockbuster cholesterol pill, posted lower revenue and profit in the first quarter of the year.

Under Armour Posts Its First Ever Loss

Under Armour posted its first ever quarterly loss as a public company, as its top line suffered from sluggish performance in key North American business.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)