Deutsche Bank Profit More Than Doubles

Deutsche Bank reported a solid rise in net profit, in its first results since its $8.5 billion capital increase earlier this month in conjunction with strategic changes.

Lloyds Profit Benefits From Fall in Conduct Costs

Lloyds Banking Group said its net profit increased in the first quarter of the year as conduct costs fell and the U.K. economy continued to hold up after the Brexit vote.

Samsung Notches Highest Quarterly Profit in Three Years

Samsung's flourishing components business helped the South Korean tech giant notch up its highest quarterly profit in more than three years.

Barnes & Noble Names Demos Parneros as Chief Executive

Barnes & Noble Inc. named Demos Parneros as its new chief executive, making him the fifth leader in four years to be tasked with turning around the bookseller's fortunes.

United Says Litany of Failures Led to Flight Fiasco

A new report by United Airlines has concluded that a litany of failures in customer service, training and technology contributed to the forcible removal of a paying passenger earlier this month.

United Explains How It Handles Overbooked Flights

United Continental Holdings told lawmakers it secured an average of 16 volunteers for every passenger it had to bump from a flight last year, in response to questions about a passenger being dragged off a plane.

American Airlines to Raise Pay for Pilots, Flight Attendants

American Airlines Group Inc. wants to raise pay for its pilots and flight attendants to keep up with its rivals.

Samsung Says It Won't Become a Holding Company

Samsung said it won't adopt a holding-company structure, putting an end to a monthslong corporate-governance review.

PayPal Posts Increased Profit, Revenue

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported strong first-quarter revenue and usage growth on Wednesday along with plans to buy back as much as $5 billion worth of its own stock.

Procter & Gamble's Claim of 'Irresistible Superiority' Baffles Analysts

Under pressure to increase its profits, the maker of laundry detergent and grooming products used the term to describe its strategy.

April 27, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)