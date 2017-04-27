Italy Sells EUR8.75B 2022, 2027 BTPs, New 2024 CCTeu

The Italian Treasury sold 8.75 billion euros ($9.55 billion) in a new floating rate note, or CCTeu, and five- and 10-year fixed rate bonds, or BTPs, that it reopened, the Bank of Italy said.

The following are details of the auction, with amounts in euros. Figures in brackets are data from the previous auction held March 30 for the two BTPs.

Issue 1.20% April 1, 2022 BTP

Amount on offer 2 bln-2.5 bln

Bids received 3.977 bln

Bids accepted1 2.5 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.59 (1.51)

Uniform yield 1.04% (1.04%)

Uniform price 100.80 (100.78)

Settlement date May 2, 2017

Issue 2.20% June 1, 2027 BTP

Amount on offer 2.25 bln-2.75 bln

Bids received 3.640 bln

Bids accepted 2.75 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.32 (1.36)

Uniform yield 2.29% (2.25%)

Uniform price 99.31 (99.63)

Settlement date May 2, 2017

Issue Oct. 15, 2024 CCTeu

Amount on offer 3 bln-3.5 bln

Bids received 4.498 bln

Bids accepted 3.5 bln

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.29

Yield 0.93%

Assignment price 99.50

Settlement date May 2, 2017

